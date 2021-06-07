A fuel cell is an electrochemical device that directly transforms the chemical energy of a fuel into electricity in an efficient, silent and reliable way; it also produces heat and water.

The fuel cell does not work by combustion, but by electrochemical means, so achieve higher efficiencies than internal combustion engines. They have no moving parts so they do not generate noise or vibrations and their maintenance is easier. In addition, they do not generate polluting emissions or greenhouse gases; just water.

The Roadmap designed by the government of Spain expects our country to become an exporter of renewable hydrogen to the rest of Europe, and that green hydrogen opens up new opportunities for employment and activity.

The automotive component supplier Grupo Antolin investigates the potential of carbon nanofibers to improve the efficiency, durability and cost reduction of critical components of the new generation of hydrogen fuel cells.

Antolin intends to contribute to the development of this “key” technology to make electric mobility more profitable, efficient and accessible and, in this way, promote the sustainability of the automotive industry.

For this reason, Grupo Antolin has been working for years in processes for obtaining carbon nanofibers with properties optimized for different industrial applications in sectors such as aeronautics, textiles, chemicals, electronics and the automotive industry.

«Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are presented as the great alternative, along with those of electric batteries, to fossil combustion cars. A technology that is receiving more and more attention for its potential sustainability. It does not cause emissions, except for high purity water, it allows refueling as quickly as in the case of fossil fuels and it achieves similar autonomies “, the Spanish firm indicated.

«As a result of that effort, nanofibers have been generated with excellent electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance and specific surface performance, this material is ideal for its application in electrodes of the electrochemical cells that make up the hydrogen cell “, the company stressed.

In this application, carbon nanofibers serve as physical support for platinum nanoparticles that act as a catalyst for certain chemical reactions. Due to their properties, nanofibers allow, among other things, reduce the amount of platinum used and significantly improve the durability of the electrodes as well as the overall efficiency of the system.

“So far, we have obtained very promising results in laboratory tests,” he stressed. Grupo Antolin’s Corporate Director of Innovation, Javier Villacampa, who added that they have been achieved using half platinum and with degradation levels “ten times lower.”