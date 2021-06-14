République: Anniversary Edition was announced with a trailer for PS4 with PlayStation VR is Nintendo Switch during the Limited Run Games event at E3 2021.

There has been talk for some time about the possible debut of the action stealth of Camouflaj on Nintendo Switch, several years after the debut of République on the App Store, which was followed by the PC and PS4 versions.

The new edition of the game will include the audio commentary of the developers, but especially on the Sony console it will be able to boast of an in mode virtual reality, it is not clear if optional or not.

République: Anniversary Edition does not yet have a date of Exit official, but the trailer says it will arrive “soon” and we therefore imagine it will be released later this year.