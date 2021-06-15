Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has apologized for her previous comparisons between making face masks compulsory and wearing a Star of David during World War II. She did so during a short speech after a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, American media report.











“I made a mistake and that has been bothering me for some time now,” said the American politician. “I’ve said things that I know are offensive, and I want to apologize for that.” She added that “there is nothing comparable” to the persecution of the Jews.

The statements Greene made about three weeks ago caused a great deal of commotion in the United States. She said, among other things, that “vaccinated workers receive a vaccination certificate, just as the Nazis forced Jews to wear a gold star,” which drew much criticism from both prominent Democrats and Republicans. Despite this, she continued to defend her statements until Monday.

conspiracy theories

Greene is known for the conspiracy theories she regularly spreads. She showed herself a supporter of QAnon and repeatedly repeated former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he would have won the election on November 3 last year. In 2018 and 2019, she would also have supported calls to have leaders of the Democratic party executed or called for such execution herself. In the debate over the teenage massacres in American schools, she claimed the shootings were staged because Democrats want to limit gun ownership.

Some faction colleagues felt that Greene should be expelled from the faction. But most Republicans in the House stood by her, because Greene has a lot of support from Trump.

Greene continues to insist that Donald Trump won the election on November 3 last year. © AP

