The applications of WhatsApp and Instagram reported failures this Wednesday afternoon in Argentina, six days after having suffered a similar fall.

Without being able to access the web and mobile versions, thousands of users posted their complaints on Twitter after 7:30 p.m. because they could not update the feed, upload photos or send messages on any of the platforms. Other users were able to continue using them normally.

The place DownDetector confirmed an increase in crash reports for both applications.

Both Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook.

The DownDetector site publishes reports of service failures.

The last world crash

On March 19 of this year, both Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp registered technical problems in much of the world, which became the first drop of the year.

The problems that users notice on the three Facebook platforms are often repeated: those who tried to access WhatsApp, wanted to enter their Facebook wall, chat on Messenger or see the photos on Instagram stumbled upon content loading errors. WhatsApp looks unable to send messages, also of its reception. And they always affect much of the world.

At the same time, as is to be expected, speculation is growing around these technical inconveniences that seem to be more and more frequent. Is there a saturation of the servers? Is it the fault of the unification of the messaging between Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp? Or behind these problems are involved cybercriminals?

SL