Call of Duty: Warzone will get a Vanguard-themed map set in the Pacific theater of World War 2, according to a new report.

VGC said the battle royale will get an entirely new Warzone map – “the series’ largest and most ambitious to date” – to coincide with the November release of Sledgehammer’s World War 2-themed premium entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The current 1984 version of Verdansk map launched in April – half a year after Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came out.

According to VGC, this new Pacific map includes new vehicles. Crucially, Vanguard is built on the tech Infinity Ward built for 2019’s Modern Warfare and Warzone, so integration with the WW2 shooter should be easier than it currently is with Black Ops Cold War.

A reveal of Vanguard is expected not at E3 but later in the summer with an in-game Warzone event.

VGC said Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on current and last-gen consoles in November, and features a campaign, multiplayer and zombies. The campaign is set in the European and Pacific theaters of WW2, and its plot revolves around the origins of the modern allied Special Forces.

Eurogamer understands the details of VGC’s report are correct. Activision has yet to comment. Season 4 of Warzone will be revealed during tomorrow evening’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event.