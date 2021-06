June 15, 2021CommentRecent

The Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 leaves us with the announcement of Replaced, a retro-futuristic title that combines action and platforms, under a science fiction theme, for PC and Xbox, that includes Xbox Game Pass. In his approach, the player is put in the role of an AI trapped in a human body against his will that tries to adapt to human life in Phoenix City and its surroundings.