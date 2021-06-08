Muscovites, when carrying out repairs in their apartments, are guided by classical performances, and they are indifferent to fashion trends, said RIA News Samir Jafarov, commercial director of the Idea Plus design bureau.

The majority of Moscow residents prefer to arrange housing in white-beige or white-gray colors, the expert noted. They ignore fashion – for example, they don’t take into account the annual announcement of the main colors of the year and other global trends. “In 60 percent of cases, clients prefer a calm <...> palette, accent colors add 40 percent: blue, terracotta, olive and others, ”Jafarov said.

He also said that most of the repair customers in Moscow would like to use exclusively natural materials for decoration, but 60 percent end up choosing more democratic counterparts: environmentally friendly materials are more expensive, only those who are initially ready to overpay can afford them.

Jafarov said that Muscovites considered paper wallpaper a relic of the past. In addition, most of the city’s residents refused to decorate ceilings with plasterboard – 90 percent of customers prefer stretch ceilings.

Earlier, the Russians were exposed to the main methods of deception in apartment renovation. Most often, fraudulent repairmen use schemes with an overestimation of the cost of work, the creation of one-day firms and an indication of more building materials than is actually required.

