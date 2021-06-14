The branded revolution continues Luca de Meo. After the presentation of the Renaulution plan, the new number one of Renault he is proceeding with his work of restructuring the Losanga and to do so he is also looking to Italy. The CEO of Boulogne Billancourt would in fact have decided on a change at the top of the Italian division of Renault, choosing Raffaele Fusilli, currently Global Sales Director of Ducati, for the role of new General Manager, taking over from Eric Pasquier, who arrived just over a year ago at the helm of the Losanga in our country.

From Biondo to Fusilli, De Meo’s Renaulution speaks Italian

For Fusilli it will be a return to Renault, where his career began in 1993. From the French carmaker, the Roman manager has come a long way, covering several prestigious roles between Maserati, Ferrari and Mercede before arriving at Borgo Panigale. Fusilli will also be the first Italian to lead the local Renault branch since 1958, the year of its establishment. The new General Manager, who will take office from July, will take care of all the brands of the French group, Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize, the latest entity created to deal with sustainable mobility. The choice of an experienced manager like Fusilli underlines the attention that Luca de Meo is paying to the Italian market, now in fourth place in terms of volumes.