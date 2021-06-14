Change at the top of Renault Italy, Raffaele Fusilli from 1 July 2021 it replaces Eric Pasquier at the helm of the transalpine brand in Italy. The new Managing Director Renault Brand Italy & Country Head Italy reports to Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Renault Brand Sales & Operations.

Raffaele Fusilli is the first Italian at the head of Renault Italia, since its establishment in 1958. The Manager began his professional career with the Casa della lozanga in 1988, before embarking on an international path that led him from France ai United States.

Raffaele Fusilli, the new General Manager of Renault Italy, holds a Bachelor’s degree in law and is the holder of a Masters in Economics obtained from Insead (Institut européen d’administration des affaires), in France, he has over 30 years of commercial experience in the Marketing & Sales areas.

In Ducati, his latest company, held the role of Global Sales Director and, in his previous roles, he was Worldwide Commercial Director of Maserati and Vice President Sales of Ferrari.

Previously, he was Head of Business Operations for Mercedes Italy he was born in Trade Marketing of Renault in Paris. He has operated in 60 markets around the world and has managed start – ups in China, Russia, India and the Middle East.

