Former Maserati, Ferrari and Mercedes Benz, with a final passage a Ducati, where he worked for the last six years as head of global sales of Borgo Panigale dueruote: Luca De Meo entrusted the reins of the Renault group in Italy to Raffaele Fusilli. It is the second top manager Italian at the head of the French car group, with which the former FCA di John Elkann he had studied a fusion before turning up Psa, given that the former Bocconian De Meo was born in Milan.

He writes it on Corriere della Sera which remembers how Fusilli is the first Italian in charge of the branch of the Lozenge in our country, since its establishment in 1958 and as the choice of De Meo, since July at the helm of Renault after the management of Thierry Bollorè, be part of the its strategic three-time relaunch plani which demonstrates the attention towards the evolution of our market now positioned at fourth place for sales volumes in the ranking of the French car manufacturer.

Also according to what the newspaper of Via Solferino reports, the appointment of Fusilli is another affirmation of skills of national managers which, with global experiences, they have achieved skills that place them at the top of any professional consideration. Studies in classical high school, law degree in 1985 and master’s degree in economics atInsead, Fusilli took his first professional steps in Renault in 1993.

Subsequently he embarked on an international journey that ferried him from France to the United States at the service of the major automotive groups, where he gained a very wide range of experience: he has been involved in the construction of commercial networks, operating in 60 countries around the world, and in the management of start-ups in China, Russia, India and the Middle East. Curriculum which according to De Meo can guarantee Renault those skill necessary to grasp the complexity of the requests that the customer addresses to the manufacturer.