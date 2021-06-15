They had been abandoned in April in a garbage bag by a river: how are the 8 puppies of dogo today

Another horrible story that comes from Lombardy: 8 puppies of dogo were Argentine abandoned in a garbage bag. The story happened a few months ago and soon spread on social networks.

Some monsters have made a point of abandoning the poor animals, thin and weak, and shutting them in a garbage bag, without thinking about the fact that in this way they would have condemned to certain death.

Fortunately, a small town noticed that lot in the middle of the vegetation and suffered alarmed the police.

The local police officers were thus able to rescue the eight puppies of dogo.

The woman launched the report just before lunchtime on April 8. She stated that she came across a garbage bag containing still alive puppies, among the brambles in via Tiziano Vecellio, on the banks of the Seveso river.

Not only had they been abandoned with a cruel gesture, but they had been left in a dangerous place for their life. Shortly after the alarm, a patrol arrived at the scene and the policemen took the dogs and led them to the barracks. Later, the four-legged siblings were taken to the kennel.

How are the 8 puppies of dogo today

After the vet visit, their conditions did not appear to be the best and, unfortunately, two of them didn’t make it.

The police intervened on the matter and also the First Citizen, who immediately did everything to succeed go back to those responsible of the atrocious gesture.

The six puppies who survived today They are fine and the news arrived, as reported by the newspaper TurinToday, which they found families willing to take care of them.

All carers have agreed to follow a educational path, on the advice of volunteers. Since taking care of a dogo dog is challenging, it is a breed that can reach up to 40 kg. Not only that, these puppies seen what they’ve been through, they might as well show problems during growth.