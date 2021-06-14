Energy billHow much money do you spend on energy at home? How do you try to control costs? We ask a Dutch person these questions every week. Today: Remco van ‘t Klooster from Amersfoort.











How do you live?

,,We moved a week and a half ago, so our recent annual accounts are still from our previous home. Together with my girlfriend and daughter of four years I lived in a maisonette in Amersfoort. It was a one-hundred-square-foot single-family home, above a shop. It was well insulated. There was double glazing, a new central heating boiler and we have installed roof insulation. Because we were above a supermarket, the floor was always quite warm. We sold the house with energy label C.

After six months of renovation, we have now moved to a 1920s home. That is a terraced house with such a typical charming facade. Furthermore, we have adapted almost everything you can think of. From the single glazing to the wooden floor. There is now underfloor heating and we have insulated the cavity walls. I have also invested in solar panels.”

What does your annual statement say?

Period of time: January 2020 – January 2021 Electricity costs: 227.70 euros Gas costs: 1244.02 euros Power consumption: 962 (off-peak) + 1150 kWh (normal) Power supply: 0 (trough) + 0 kWh (normal) Net power consumption: 962 (off-peak) + 1150 kWh (normal)

,,I switch every year and only sign a contract for one year. I don’t think I’m completely blown away, but I like to see how my energy bill can be reduced. For example, our new house still has a central heating boiler, but in the long run I would like a heat pump. So I have already taken that into account during the renovation, that I can easily replace it. I also opted for HR++ glass instead of triple glass. Cost wise I found that more attractive. I then look at the profit it brings me compared to the high investment. I didn’t think it was worth it.”

Text continues below tool.

Source: independer

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Are you economical with energy?

,,I try to do it as well as possible and to keep consumption within limits. I don’t shower for too long and during the renovation I wanted to buy as much sustainable building material as possible. I also regularly visited marketplace to materials. So am I frugal? I don’t necessarily do it for the environment, but I do notice it in my wallet. I look at what I can invest in order to ultimately benefit from it. And the word ‘sustainable’ already contains the word ‘expensive’. When I say it gives me a kick, it might be an exaggeration, but it does make me feel good. If I want a new car, I also look at the consumption. Then a lot of cars fall off. My girlfriend thinks that is a shame!”

Do you live comfortably?

“We live very comfortably. We are very happy and have really made the right choice to move. We lived very nicely at the shopping square, because that was perfect if you don’t have children. Now we live in a neighborhood with growing children. Also ideal for our daughter. We have completely renovated the house according to our own wishes. In fact, only the skeleton remained standing. It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but I got great help.”

Would you like to participate in this section yourself? Mail to wonen@dpgmedia.nl. Watch all videos about living below.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.