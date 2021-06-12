What happened in that relationship that at this point already seemed like a marriage between Franco Armani and the covid is over: the archer, for the first time in almost 30 days, you tested negative on your PCR test. This was confirmed by the Argentine National Team through its accounts on social networks, in which it was found that the entire group tested negative and will be in a position to face the debut against Chile this Monday.

#MayorSelect The PCR tests carried out at the delegation of @Argentina they were all negative, including goalkeeper Franco Armani. – Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 12, 2021

As is known, Franco Armani was still testing positive for coronavirus. Had been infected in mid-May, before the last Superclásico, and reappeared in the River arc on the 25th of that same month for the Copa Libertadores, against Fluminense.

However, an expansion in health protocols Conmebol prevented him from being with the National Team on the double date of the South American Qualifiers, first against Chile -in Santiago del Estero- and then in Barranquilla against Colombia, games in which the team had Emiliano Martínez in goal.

Hours after the medical team of the National Team found that Lucas Alario was not in physical condition to play the Copa América and that the AFA then requested authorization to make a change to the squad listNews arrived that brought some relief to the Ezeiza bunker, although not related to the injury of the Bayer Leverkusen striker but to a subject that the coach had without sleeping: that of the goal.

A few days ago, coach Lionel Scaloni made it clear how much he was concerned about this issue: “Franco’s thing bothers me a lot. We know that it cannot infect anyoneHe even played on his team but we can’t count on him anyway. He is a boy who always contributes, play or not. The worst thing for a footballer is not being able to be with his teammates. In his head, it is something that is not doing him well. “

Three days before the debut in the Copa América, the Conmebol gave him the ok so that Armani can travel to Brazil with the rest of the delegation even if the test returns positivity.

It is true that this did not imply that River’s goalkeeper was going to play, since his presence on the field of play was going to depend on for that blessed negative to come.