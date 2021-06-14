The man read a call on Friday, August 21, 2020 to send messages to Geert Wilders. He emailed Wilders Someday I will kill you and some English texts, loosely translated: ‘One day I’ll kill you’.

The suspect’s motives—balding, jeans, black T-shirt—didn’t sound completely cohesive. “I wanted to lure him out of his tent. Wilders’ texts are incorrect. He has an uncle from Indonesia. And he bleaches his hair. He is not quite Dutch himself. I think: be who you are. And let others be who they are too.”