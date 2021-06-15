In the City of Buenos Aires there are 475 thousand dogs and 295 thousand cats. It is estimated that one out of every two households has a pet. But in that universe it is not yet known how many people will be reached by the new provision of the Buenos Aires government that requires those who have a “potentially dangerous” dog obtain a tenure permit and enroll the animal in a registry.

The resolution was published in the Official Gazette on June 7 and determines procedures for the registration and possession of 17 breeds of dogs that were declared as potentially dangerous by Buenos Aires law No. 4078, sanctioned ten years ago.

The new requirement, which adds to the old law a basis for identifying the owners of these dogs, is already in force although registration has not been enabled yetor to make the registration or a system to manage the tenure permit.

The registration could be activated in the next hours or throughout this week. There are no definite times. And it is unknown if there will be a maximum period to make the official registration. In May, a similar registry was implemented in La Plata. In that case, a limit period was imposed, which will be fulfilled on July 30. But in the Buenos Aires case there are still no established dates.

The measure covers those who live with Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Argentine Dogo, Brazilian Fila, Tosa Inu, Akita Inu, Doberman, Rottwiller, Bullmastiff, Dogue de Bordeaux, Bull Terrier, Large Japanese Dog, Neapolitan Mastiff, presa canario, german sheepdog and cane corso.

The Argentine Dogo is another of the breeds that must be included in the registry that the City of Buenos Aires will open.

It also includes dogs trained for attack, crossbreeds of breeds considered “potentially dangerous” and any mongrel canine that weighs more than 20 kilos and have a thoracic girth of between 60 and 80 centimeters, large muscles, a large jaw and a deep mouth.

“We are going to offer all those registered a responsible tenure training course “, Carolina De Sande, head of the Unit for the Coordination, Health and Responsible Ownership of Pets, of the Buenos Aires Government said. It will be free.

Control over compliance with Law 4078 will focus, according to De Sande, on the animal being taken with muzzle, collar, leash and that it is identified. Although it is unknown how this will be verified (how many people will be assigned to that task) nor is it defined who will be in charge of that supervision, if it will be the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the City, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Responsible Tenure Unit. of Pets or what area.

Law 4078, approved by the Buenos Aires Legislature in December 2011, also requires that dog owners have a liability insurance to cover the cost of any damage or injury caused by your pet. That type of coverage is usually included in home insurance lines.

A measure for public opinion

“Since time and funds are dedicated to putting together this registry, it would be better if there were a general register of responsible ownership”, says Javier Boracchia, specialist in animal behavior, to Clarion. By general census it refers to a census in which those people who have an animal in their homes are registered and in which for each animal it is known if they are vaccinated and / or neutered.

That census, he says, cannot be thought of as being associated solely with aggression or with certain races, as the City proposes today. “A Golden or Labrador raised in a hostile or deprived climate may have the same dangerous characteristics as any dog that appears in that list – it says by the nomenclature defined in the law and follows – or a dog of two kilos with socialization problems can also seriously injure. But if a bulldog or a pitbull does it that generates Media impactWhile if a mini schnauzer or a poodle does it, it goes unnoticed or even causes grace “.

“These are measures for public opinion because it does not go to the origin of the question, which is whether or not the person is able to have a dog “Boracchia concludes.

SC