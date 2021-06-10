The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, affirmed that the tourist indicators in the Region «present signs of recovery more optimistic than the Spanish average»And presents good forecasts for the summer» thanks to the rebound in national demand ». Ortuño made these statements at the press conference after the Governing Council, which he informed of the evolution of the tourism sector in the first months of this year and the good prospects it has for the summer season.

And it is that the tourist indicators in the Region “show signs of recovery more optimistic than the national average”, according to Ortuño, who praised that the main attractions are the quality of the regional tourist offer, the diversity of proposals for all types of visitors and above all, “security.”

From January to April, the Region of Murcia has registered the third best degree of hotel occupancy, only behind the Balearic and Canary Islands. Looking ahead to the summer, the sector is optimistic and some hotels on the Costa Cálida already have more than 60% of its reserved places for this season. At the end of this month, it announced that 100% of the large hotel establishments on the regional coast will be open, which foresees a “strong rebound” with respect to the occupancy achieved in 2020.

Regarding national tourism, Ortuño advanced that forecasts indicate that this summer 1,260,000 visitors may be exceeded, which is 75% of those achieved in 2019, before the pandemic. Therefore, he is confident of a good start to the tourist season “thanks to this rebound in national demand.”

He also announced that the return of the cruises to Cartagena from June 19 is also “excellent news.” In total there are 10 cruises that the Port already has scheduled until October with about 18,000 people of total passage. In his opinion, the “great unknown” is in the return of foreigners, for which he has regretted that “we will still have to wait due to the lack of action of the Government of Pedro Sánchez.”

The UK: Almost € 450 million at stake



«The Region of Murcia is a safe destination: our low rate of infections, the good evolution in the immunization process and the imminent implementation of the Covid Passport would allow us to have a safe corridor with the United Kingdom if the Government of Spain had made its duties, “said Ortuño.

On the other hand, he regretted that the Government of Spain of Pedro Sánchez has been “characterized” during the pandemic by “being late for decision-making due to an absolute abandonment of responsibility and for being right only when he rectifies before the clamor of all of us who oppose his proposals.

He regretted that the United Kingdom does not consider Spain a safe destination, and has urged to take into account that the British “represent approximately almost 50% of foreign tourists who come to the Region.” His absence, he warned, “It will mean a loss of almost 450 million euros in one year.”

Therefore, he has warned that “this situation makes us lose new opportunities every week that passes in front of other international markets”, and considered “urgent” to recover tourism with the United Kingdom to avoid destroying economic possibilities.