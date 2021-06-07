Refugees Norwegian police have identified the body of a toddler washed up on the country’s coast – Kurdish family died crossing the English Channel

Norwegian police say they have found out the identity of the little boy washed up on the country’s coast during the New Year.

Norwegian police have identified a boy washed up off the coast of the country earlier this year as an Iranian Kurd.

The matter was reported, among other things British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and the news agency Reuters.

A one- and three-month-old boy and his family died while they were crossing the English Channel in October. A boat carrying a family of five sank on its way from France across the English Channel to Britain.

Fifteen other immigrants were taken to hospital after the accident.

From Norway the name of the son found was Artin, and he was the pit of the family. The family was from the city of Sardasht in western Iran.

The boy’s body was washed over the North Sea over the North Sea for months. The bodies of the rest of the family were found after the accident.

Norwegian police identified the body based on a DNA sample.

Every year, thousands of Iranian Kurdish refugees put their families in danger of trying to enter Europe.