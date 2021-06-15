Against all odds and to the surprise of many, the Microsoft and Bethesda conference closed with Redfall, Arkane Austin’s new title. The fathers of games like Dishonored or Prey are back. But, even if it can be played alone, will the proposal of a cooperative shooter adapt well to what its fans are looking for?

We finally know what Arkane Austin has been working on since the release of Prey. Nothing less than a new IP, titled Redfall. As described by its authors, Redfall is a first-person shooter by open world. With a commitment to create an immersive story in which we play a group of diverse heroes who will be in charge of ending hordes of vampires, the main novelty lies in its playable proposal.

And it is that Redfall can be enjoyed for a single player or in cooperative. Without too many details, it is through the trailer that I have been getting some more than interesting brushstrokes. It highlights that, despite the tight situation in which we see our heroes involved, there is still room for humor.

Refugees in a ransacked store in a scene reminiscent (irretrievably) of what was seen in the first season of the The Strain series, our four heroes shoot their way through and use their powers to escape this vampiric cult that, as we have learned, has blocked the sun, condemning the world to an eternal night in which to roam freely.

Arkane is known for its excellent level design. In fact, other first-person cooperative action adventures such as Wolfenstein: Youngblood relied on the studio to carry out the design of their scenarios with outstanding results. So we should not be worried, but that was a more linear adventure and we will have to see how it is resolved in an open world.

Furthermore, the use of skills How good a result it gave him before in Prey or Dishonored is here again, but everything seems to indicate that we will have to coordinate with our teammates to get the most out of it. These elements of multiplayer PvE make me have some misgivings about whether Redfall will gel as I hope. Time and it will tell us.

While we don’t have an exact date, we may see Redfall in mid-2022 as a hypothetical release window. Redfall will be Xbox Series exclusive. The game will be available the moment of its launch on Game Pass, the flagship service of Microsoftremember you can get three months of Xbox Game Pass for one euro.

5 things you should know about Redfall Redfall will be an open world shooter made by the authors of Prey and Dishonored.

It can be played alone or in cooperative, and everything indicates that it would be four players.

We will have to coordinate our different abilities to escape hordes of vampires.

Redfall is coming exclusively for Xbox Series X | S, but will not be released on One.

Available day 1 on Game Pass.