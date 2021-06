June 14, 2021CommentRecent

Bethesda is loudly announcing the latest from Arkane Austin, the team responsible for Prey and Dishonored. It is called Redfall, and it is presented as an open-world cooperative FPS in which we travel to a Massachusetts city besieged by a legion of vampires that has isolated it from the outside world and has covered the sun. The goal is clear: kill these creatures by forming the perfect vampire slaying team.