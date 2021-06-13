The Bethesda and Xbox showcase ended with a twist this evening, with the announcement of a brand-new game from Dishonored and Prey developer Arkane Studios.

Titled Redfall, the game is an open-world co-op shooter arriving in summer 2022. It’s being developed by Arkane Austin, and judging by the trailer, it looks like it will feature … well, a lot of vampires and shooting.

While we don’t yet know exactly what the gameplay will look like, it will feature co-op with up to four players. “Redfall blends single and multiplayer options seamlessly, allowing the player to venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up with up to three friends for four-player co-op”, a Bethesda press release explained. “Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to overcome the vampire legion and their brood of maniacal followers.”

Redfall Announcement Trailer

The official description on Bethesda’s website provides a little more detail on the background lore. “The quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world,” the description says. “Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers.”

Redfall is set to launch exclusively on Xbox platforms, with the trailer specifically mentioning Xbox Series X / S and PC (and no mention of Xbox One). It’s set to be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.