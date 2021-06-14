If 2022 is not the year of the vampires, it sure will be for Xbox and Arkane Austin. During the event dedicated to Bethesda + Microsoft in fact, at E3 2021 a new IP developed by the Texas division of the studio was announced, which apparently will be launched on the market as early as summer 2022. Redfall, a very unusual title by Arkane standards, but which has been able to intrigue us enough to almost make the proverbial leap from the chair. Of course we still don’t know what exactly awaits us, given that during the event we could only see a video in CGI dedicated to the story, but this was already enough to give us some general guidelines on what is cooking in the oven.

The creators of the excellent Dishonored is Prey they then return to the workbench, but this time it seems that the development team will not be left to fend for itself, and that perhaps the game will enjoy a better marketing campaign than its predecessors. It was clear that Dishonored was not a title for everyone, and perhaps the first gameplay images of Prey confused viewers as to what really awaited them, but in this case we find ourselves with absolute clarity: “Redfall is a first person shooter, cooperative and open world “.

We don’t take this explanation for granted, because it lays the foundation for everything we’ve seen in the presentation video (lasting almost 5 minutes).

According to what is reported on the official site of the game, Redfall will be characterized by the maniacal care that Arkane’s studios are used to instill in their works, and also the way in which the in-game actions take place will be well familiar to players. However, this time we move on to a totally cooperative game, something very new and of which we can’t wait to find out more.

Welcome to Redfall

It makes you smile as well as this time, just like in that Deathloop for PS5 and PC now close to release, Redfall is set on an island of the same name. However, it is clear that in this case the threat is quite different: no time loops, but a legion of bloodthirsty vampires ready to tear us to shreds. These creatures of the night appear to have obscured the sun and disrupted communications from this Massachusetts island to the rest of the outside world. The survivors are few, chaos is now widespread, but we will have heroes with very special abilities to save the day. As is clear for a good co-op title, our job will be to team up, combine the strengths of your character with those of others, and get to grips with the intricate matter.

However the vampires we will be dealing with they are not the “canonical” ones that in the literature we have got to know, but were created by mistake through a bad experiment (this time, however, a superhero did not come out of it ed), and as if that weren’t enough they are also constantly evolving. Now they own extremely dangerous skills, and some of them may even transform into even bigger, uglier and more evil beings.

Does it end here? Not even for an idea, because part of the humans, for reasons still unknown, have decided to become followers of the bloodsuckers, and therefore we will also have to deal with people armed to the teeth ready to serve us on a silver tray.

A well-matched poker

The new Arkane game will combine tried and tested single-player and multiplayer mechanics, creating a new experience for the study, a unique experience that will allow players to venture into the darkness of Redfall Island alone or in company. As it is easy to guess also from the proposed video, this team can be composed of a maximum of four players, and collaborate synergistically with each other. But who are our four heroes? let’s go and introduce them!

Devinder Crousley: it is a investigator of the paranormal and the occult become famous on the net, but also a budding cryptozoologist and an aspiring inventor. The reason this is on the island is the presentation of his latest book, and he arrived there shortly before darkness fell. One can almost think that his skill and research in the paranormal will be rewarded by the catastrophe, because on the island of Redfall now the monsters really exist, and the devices he invented work. During the adventure he will document everything that happens, so that the much sought-after evidence will be a reality.

Layla Ellison: moved to the island from Wisconsin, studied biomedical engineering in Redfall, and also worked as a trainee at the Aevum research facility… Where an experiment didn’t quite go according to plan. After the event, her memories are clouded, and the last thing she remembers is waking up with a terrible headache and incredible telekinetic powers.

Remi De La Rosa: a brilliant generates military who has spent his life on the front lines in places of conflict, putting his genius mind to use to protect loved ones and help people in need (as a member of a navy rescue team). He is in Redfall to investigate the incident, but his ship is destroyed and his team completely killed. With the help of his robotic assistant she is committed to saving Redfall’s survivors and eliminating any enemies she encounters.

Jacob Boyer: it is a former military sharpshooter sent to Redfall as a member of a private security forum, this just before the sun was darkened. Dark circumstances have removed him from his platoon, thus forcing him to act alone. Using his abilities and hiding in the shadows, he now garrison the streets of the island neutralizing enemies with supernatural precision.

The premises seem really good, and given the release in just one year we can only wait for new videos ready to feed us fresh information, perhaps with some healthy gameplay!