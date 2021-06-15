"I understand and agree with the reasons of Autonomi and VAT, I will soon meet their president to agree on common initiatives to help those who work and produce". With these words the secretary of the League Matteo Salvini, consulted by Affaritaliani.it, comments on the protests of Autonomi and VAT who have sided against the hypothesis of reintroducing the so-called Redditometro.

From the League, then, they underline the importance of a battle - the reform of the advances outlined with the bill of Alberto Gusmeroli - in favor of Autonomous, VAT and businesses that the Northern League is carrying out in these days. "A bill - said the vice-president of the Finance Committee of the Gusmeroli Chamber - that had been evaluated in the hearings for the Irpef reform costing 9 billion euros. With President Marattin, who made it his own, with we, and sponsored it, as President and Vice-President of the Finance Commission directly asked Eurostat for an opinion through Istat and last night in the Chamber / Senate meeting Marattin formalized the answer: Eurostat said that there is NO NEED to cover the Budget, ZERO , just Zero! So if you already want the second November down payment of TAXES from THIS YEAR instead of paying it in ONE SHOT, you can INSTALL it from January to June 2022 by calculating it on final balance sheet data and so every year ... this way you can also ABOLISH the 20% withholding tax on all the invoices of a million professionals that every year makes them UNJUSTLY end up on credit, unusable for one year or. It would be a change and improvement, thanks to the League, HUGE for all 5.5 million activities ".