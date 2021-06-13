The great loser of the Misano round of the Superbike world championship is definitely Scott Redding, who arrived at Ducati’s home appointment with the desire to redeem himself after the crash (and the penalty) of Race 2 in Estoril, but did not collect what he hoped for. The Briton is rather disappointed at the end of a weekend that was supposed to represent the recovery, yet he found himself losing ground in the overall standings and also bent by his teammate.

Not only has he not managed to win any races, but he has never been on the podium and the questions for the Ducati rider are many. Weight? Tires? Redding had no feeling in the saddle of his Panigale V4R: “It was better to go to the beach this weekend. We improved the feeling, but maybe not the performance today. But it was tough, we never managed to get that feeling we normally have with the bike. In the Superpole Race I wasn’t able to go well, I closed the gap a bit in the final. In Race 2 I thought I could be closer and fight. I was with the guys at the front in the first few laps, but then the front tire suffered from the heat and I was struggling to turn, so I went wide ”.

But looking at the performance of the brand mates, they seem to have fared better than Redding this weekend. Rinaldi climbed to the top step of the podium twice and Axel Bassani also stood out. Redding comments: “Maybe knowing the track helped him this weekend, often the home race helps. But he certainly drove well, he had a great feeling. Unfortunately, Chaz did not have good sensations, so this weekend looks like one of those where there are big differences in performance, because Rinaldi was fast. On the other hand, I was struggling enormously with the front riders in some areas. I knew I wasn’t going to win, so I preferred to take home a fourth place, which is better than a crash ”.

Once the Misano round has been archived, however, Redding focuses on Donington, the next round of the season in which he hopes to overturn a situation that at this moment sees him moving away from the leaders in the standings. The Ducati rider is in fact third, 43 points behind the leader Jonathan Rea: “We are in an official team, if there are problems they must be solved. But maybe in Donington we won’t have the problems we had here. This weekend we figured out where to go to take the bike a step further. The problem was that the performance didn’t arrive, I need more performance on the tire ”.