through 35 stories on Instagram young people must master the basics and rhythm of CPR. Every week, about 300 people go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital, but the organization says that many people do not know how to respond. Not even young people.

After Christian Eriksen’s collapse in the Denmark – Finland European Championship match, which saw the football player undergo CPR on the pitch, interest in CPR courses has skyrocketed. One day after the competition, the Red Cross saw a tenfold increase in the number of visitors to their website where they offer the course. This resulted in about four hundred registrations for the CPR course last weekend, Nijhof previously told this site. “CPR is actually not difficult at all, as long as you know how to act,” says Nijholt, “A CPR course only lasts four hours, and it also gives you the confidence to take action. Certainly the first six minutes of a cardiac arrest are vital. If action is taken within six minutes, the chance of survival increases by at least fifty percent.”