Mediclinic has offered a number of vacancies for the profession of “customer service officer” in its branches of hospitals and medical centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, explaining that the available job opportunities are for male citizens of the country only.

According to the institution, the qualifications required to fill the position are university and high school diploma holders, with the condition of having experience in dealing with clients or with VIPs, noting that the salary will be determined after the interview.

And she stated that the expected number of working hours for the occupants will be nine hours, calling on citizens wishing to obtain the job to send their CVs, and request employment via e-mail: Reem.mansoor@mediclinic.ae, with the last date for receiving CVs next week.

The Foundation stressed the need for the applicant to write the “vacancy name” in the e-mail address, reiterating that the job is for UAE citizens only, and that it will not consider other resumes.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

