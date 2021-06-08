Record Review Jesse Markin’s new album is wonderful music and sovereignly exceeds expectations

Jesse Markin’s second album sounds like everything possible, because nowadays rock does.

8.6. 14:37

Rock / indie / albums

Jesse Markin: Noir.

VILD. ★★★★

Jesse Markinin another album Noir is wonderful music because it sounds all possible.

In hemostasis is Jamie xx: n British club school, In Smokestack The British rock non-school of The Charlatans. Vildhjarta roar like Björk, Stars in Your Eyes is from the chamber of Vampire Weekend, but only up to his chorus. There was The Black Keys and Beastie Boys’ paws in some of the songs, it certainly was.

If the concentration slows down for a moment, pim, and abundance is gone. Noir it’s not pop hooks that, like Gong, punch through the rest of the pastime, but a luxury pastime that pop music is no longer very rare. Subtlety is in the details, the abundance of which is mixed with the use of background music.

The compositions are made by Markin and the producer Totte Rautiainen. The rest of the list says even more: the jazz drummer Teppo Mäkynen, star producer Jurek and indie band singers trained by the Sibelius Academy Stina Koistinen and Karin Mäkiranta.

Extreme musicality, therefore, but not in an unhappy way as often. It goes through everything that the songs were born “quickly and naturally” and felt “right and good,” as Markin has said.

Markinin the old band The Megaphone State received rap honor because it raped in English in Finland. He only started to get on top of his solo career in his thirties. Markin was born in 1985.

Solo debut of 2019 Folk was impossible to hate but even more impossible to love. Comfortable and chewy at best, sheer Don Johnson Big Band at worst. The record sounded like a Teosto Award and received it but also Emma and Femma.

Markin has received a lot of attention as a Finnish Indian artist. The public has been forced to answer the same questions, year after year. They have not been about music, but about how Markin has been adopted from Liberia to the small town of Viljakkala in Pirkanmaa.

Jesse Markin’s school friend became a neo-Nazi, and soon the playhouse in the yard burned down, the title of the big portrait of Suomen Kuvalehti was heard, one crystallization from a unique story called Jesse Markin.

It is a natural law that the media rushes to a drool pouring into the scene when it smells like a story let alone a brown man. That is why it is worthwhile to rebel in the press release as well.

In the stories, we remember to mention Markin’s thick Tampere dialect. Racism comments are asked every time. There is always something a little difficult in tone. Perhaps the fact that journalists are wary of reproduction so that caution feels at least as reproductive.

At the same time, Markin’s music is usually content to state that it has many genres.

Not even his record company manages to compartmentalize Markin’s music. The English release mentions indie pop, rap, r & b, progressive rock and electronic music.

In pop jargon, genre-free is a sub-genre of more common “special music” characterized by a lack of sense of style, technical performance, and an extensive conservative background by the authors.

Fortunately Noir makes it clear that Jesse Markin is a rock singer, if anything. His music comes from decades of American tradition and its numerous side paths. The texts are in a mess.

His music is properly detached from all currents. Therefore, it is pointless to blame the album for lacking an unmissable single song to convince new audience segments.

Markin is the type who doesn’t care so much Frank Oceanin from a new album like a random prog bought from flea market, which happened to have an exciting cover. Noir is not retro, but constantly defines itself in relation to the music of past decades.

Potential audiences are likely to be enough for a group of 40 plus, a hobbyist who plays and a Sound subscription that lasted from the last decade. Last time they are charmed Litku from Klemet and Spice works whose music has something appropriately familiar and built on in the past – such as Even in Noir.

Markinin the hard hype of the debut came from the story industry and the story industry patched the air left in it. Noir sovereignly exceed expectations, especially if they were cautious.

Noir does not sound like the past but the past sounds From Noir. This rock today is: beats, raps, guitar howls, soul psychedelia, rumble, hum, buzz.

Constantly would like to think of Wigwam playing Erykah Badua or vice versa. A threat to many, an opportunity for Markin.

Critic’s Choices: Best Rock from Britain and Domestic Summer Singles

Rock / albums

Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend.

Dirty Hit. ★★★★

Wolf Alicella is a gruesome name, but it’s the only fresh British rock band that everyone should know. The band’s two previous albums have been number two on the list, the previous album Visions of a Life won the Mercury Award. Blue Weekend is the band’s best record. It sounds like a professional vision, not an art school-like “doing”. The starting point is My Bloody Valentine shoegaze, from the foundations of which Wolf Alice can be built in incredibly many directions from Haimi to L7. The best are songs like Smile, making the band look like floating mountains. It does trick at least as well as The Smashing Pumpkins.

Pop / albums

Lxandra: Careful What I Dream of.

Universal. ★★

There is a paradox, which makes hit pop a difficult genre: extremely similar music requires extreme differentiation. German Universal to record Lxandran or Alexandra Lehden the career has been tormented by the same problems as other “export poppers,” with the exception of unfulfilled promises: the record is expected, the author team changes around, and the end result is underperformance. Lxandra’s style is about something Scary Monsters -I drive David Bowien and Lana Del Reyn between. Singles Glide and Sabotage would be delightful by a Finnish indie popper, but far from an international breakthrough.

Pop / single

Vesala: Ask me out.

It’s moving. ★★★

Last year’s modestly successful Looking for peace after the disc Ask me out is better Vesalaa. At first, the summer single sounds Lordelta a little and coming to the chorus so much that if Lorde did the same song, he would be accused Green Light -ing the recycling of their singles. A more subtle reference is Ariana Granden and The Weekndin Love Me Harder. Vesala ‘s current lyrical style is great – pop art with an emphasis on the word pop. Also Ask me out is a light text about the feeling of the size of human life, but the “places are kii” coronal lyricism is already a cliché and a timestamp of the miracle of one season of the song.

Pop / single

Erika Vikman & Arttu Wiskari: It’s so hot here.

Cottage road. ★★★★

Yeah, that day came too, when you get interpretation keys from subject theory for a summer rubber song. Namely Erika Vikmanin and Arttu Wiskarin The disco hit ‘s top emotional states are horror and weirdness – like a film director Todd Solondz would illustrate Kikan rooms 105. The song most reminds me Charlie Kaufman Anomalya film that also tells of the longing and sadness of intimacy in a cheap hotel. The dolls, however, play in it. The film’s inhorealistically stunning sex scene and the laconic descending karaoke chorus by Vikman and Wiskar feel just as physical. There is something at hand that is bound to stare and listen even more tightly.