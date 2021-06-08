A South African woman gave birth last night (Monday) by caesarean section to ten babies– two more than the doctors had initially detected, in a Pretoria hospital, local media reported today.

The mother, who is called Gosiame Thamara Sithole and he is 37 years old, he was 29 weeks old (the moment he started the eighth month of gestation), according to her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, to the South African media IOL.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her husband (Courtesy: Thobile Mathonsi / African News Agency (ANA)).

“There are seven boys and three girlsShe was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy and excited, “explained the father after the delivery, which he already had with his wife. two six-year-old twin sons.

According to Sithole herself, who suffered pain in her legs since she was eight weeks pregnant in addition to heartburn, two of the babies could not be detected in the initial scans because they were located “in the wrong conduit”.

An unusual case

Dr Dini Mawela, deputy director of the Sefako Makgatho University of Health Sciences School of Medicine, located in North Pretoria, said that this is a very unusual situation and usually related to fertility treatments, if well Sithole pointed out that this is not your case.

“It is a quite unique situation. I do not know how often it happens. It carries an extremely high risk,” said the doctor, for whom “the danger is that, as there is not enough space in the womb for babies, they will tend to be small. “

“Children will come out small, with chances of survival compromised. It all depends on how long they have been inside, “Mawela added.



Last May, Halima Cisse, a Malian woman gave birth to nine babies in Morocco.

With the arrival of ten newborns (who will spend the next few months in the incubator), this South African mother surpasses Halima Cisse, the Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies in Morocco, after being evacuated as a precaution to that country, at the beginning of May of this year.

These births would break the record for the highest number of babies born and survived in the same birth, held since 2009 by the American Nadya Suleman, who gave birth to eight babies.

EFE Agency.

Look also

GML