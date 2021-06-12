Those who have had coronavirus immediately after recovery should refrain from vacation with a long flight and a change of time zones. This was announced on Saturday, June 12, TASS doctor of medical sciences, doctor-immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov and chief doctor of the Leader-Medicine medical center, infectious disease specialist Evgeny Timakov.

“If you fly to Thailand, fly for nine hours, then change time zones. It’s all a load, stress. Therefore, while at the same latitude (where the patient lives. – Ed.) It is worth resting, I think so, “- said Zhemchugov.

According to him, much depends on the severity of the infection, the presence of post-coronavirus syndrome, as well as the individual characteristics of the organism. In particular, if a person has problems with blood pressure, memory is impaired or something else, then it is better to refuse travel with a change in time zones. Zhemchugov advised in his latitude to visit a local sanatorium and undergo a rehabilitation course. If there are no complications, then trips with a long flight are allowed.

At the same time, the infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov noted that half of patients over 50 years old have a risk of postcoid complications. The doctor advised the elderly not to go anywhere and not change the climate within a month after recovery. In case of complications after covid, it is contraindicated to go to places where the weather is hot, as there are risks of getting heatstrokes, Timakov said. There is also a risk of pressure drops during takeoff or landing, which can cause discomfort.

According to the infectious disease specialist, COVID has a long neurological plume. This leads to disturbances in the functioning of internal organs and the nervous system. Coronavirus also affects the vascular endothelium, which causes the vascular bed to suffer. In addition, with the disease, the risk of blood clots increases, which can lead to stroke, heart attack.

Also, for those who have recovered, the active sun is dangerous, since there is a risk of developing skin cancer. Timakov said that the patient’s function of defense against aggressive factors, which also includes oncology, suffers. To reduce the risks, it is recommended to monitor your condition and not go anywhere for a month.

For those who have recovered from COVID-19, rest should be calm and with moderate physical activity, Timakov said. He recommended eating right, including fruit in the diet, and ensuring an adequate supply of oxygen to the body. Also, the doctor advised not to change the climate and to those who have had a mild infection, since the risk of postcoid reactions reaches 20%. At the same time, young people experience such consequences of covid as sleep disturbance, dizziness, bursts of unmotivated aggression and irritability.

The infectious disease specialist also urged citizens to get vaccinated against coronavirus in a timely manner, and not wait for infection.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia started in January, the vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. Four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.