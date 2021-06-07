News reports revealed new details about the upcoming Apple phone for this year, the iPhone 13.

The leaks confirmed that the iPhone 13 will contain a larger battery than all previous versions of this phone, with a capacity of about 3095 mAh, compared to the iPhone 12, which had a capacity of 2815, meaning that the increase amounted to 18%.

The higher the battery capacity in mAh, the longer the battery capacity or battery life, which means that owners of this type of phone will have fewer problems. But this will make the thickness of the phones larger than before, according to the American “Forbes” website, which may disturb some users.

It is also expected that Apple will unveil multiple versions of the iPhone 13, such as the “iPhone 13 mini” and “iPhone 13 Pro”, and the batteries of these phones will also be larger than their previous counterparts.

Will it be revealed in September?

This is not the first time that there is talk of an increase in the size and capacity of the battery, but it is the first time that specific numbers have been talked about.

The American company, Apple, is used to revealing its latest phones and devices during an annual conference held in September, but last year the iPhone 12 was delayed until October, due to the repercussions of the Corona pandemic.