This Friday, June 11, Rebeca Escribns turns 44 and wanted to share the emotion she feels with her followers on social networks, where she published a funny video of herself wearing an elegant blue dress. And so I turn 30, regal, fabulous and crazier than ever. Happy birthday to me! ”, He joked in his post on Instagram.

In addition, the presenter wrote an emotional message on her special date. “My wish is to live free, healthy. I want to continue dreaming like when I was 5 years old, I want to see my children independent in every sense of the word in the world and if they want to, have grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren… ”, he confessed.

Rebeca Escribns assured that she wants “more life for her life” and, true to her style, assured that with just one she would not be enough to meet all her goals. “Happy day to the most intelligent, beautiful, fighter, brave, courageous, insolent, wayward, daring and generous woman in the world. I said, period! ”, He concluded.

Users did not take long to react to the publication and expressed their affection for the former Miss Peru participant. “You’re the best! Happy birthday beautiful ”,“ Thank you for all your crazy things, you always make me smile ”,“ Blessings, Rebecca! I want to reach that age like this and more with that charisma ”,“ Happy day to the most beautiful crazy woman! ”, Were some comments.

