Now that the cry of Aschraf – that 16-year-old boy who floated with plastic bottles in Ceuta imploring the Spanish soldiers: “Try to understand us, for God’s sake!” – seems to be stifled, it would be appropriate to wonder what led so many people to rush into Ceuta as a lifeline. Aschraf’s story was one more among those of around 8,000 adults and 2,000 unaccompanied minors who entered Ceuta the week of May 17, before the impassive gaze of the Moroccan policemen. What reasons did each of these people have for emigrating without papers, with what they were wearing?

Aschraf tells of his odyssey to reach Ceuta on a bottle float

When this newspaper raised the question with various sources, the majority avoided answering or requested anonymity. Fuad Abdelmumni, 63, an economist specializing in microcredits, and a member of the NGO Transparency Maroc, believes that the origin of the discontent in the population lies in the authoritarianism of the monarchy. There are very few people who express that opinion in Morocco with their first and last names. Abdelmumni is one of them.

The activist does not avoid economic reasons either. It states that of the 27 million people of working age, less than 12 million have a job. Remember that the labor force increases each year by 400,000 people, while the local economy does not create more than 26,000 jobs per year. And that in 2020, with the pandemic, 432,000 jobs were destroyed. The poor state of education, health, housing, leisure, freedoms, social inequalities … All these factors contribute, according to Abdelmumni, to the fact that “the dream of Europe” has become an “obsession” among young people and the most disadvantaged.

But, beyond these reasons, Abdelmumni believes that “monarchical authoritarianism prevents the resolution of the Sahara conflict, which in turn prevents the development of Morocco and the region.” It affirms that the proposal that Morocco presented in 2007 regarding the Sahara, to grant autonomy to the territory, will only be convincing “the day Morocco is perceived as capable of assuming its demands.”

Fuad Abdelmumni, economist and member of the NGO Transparency Maroc.

Abdelmumni believes that “there can be no real autonomy in a state where the king has hegemonic authority over the executive and the judiciary, and has no obligation regarding the rule of law or accountability.” And he concludes: “This situation will continue to drive Moroccan officials towards strategies that harm their neighbors. And those responsible will continue to push their population to flee through Spain ”.

The King of Morocco assigned in December 2019 to a select group of 10 women and 25 men, highly prestigious professionals from the sciences, letters and arts, the task of preparing a “frank and audacious” report, with a diagnosis about the country’s problems and a range of solutions to straighten the course between now and 2035. Thus the Special Commission for the Development Model (CSMD). There was a lot of expectation to know the result.

More than 10,000 people exchanged views with the Commission. 6,600 written contributions were attended, 30 field visits were made in the midst of the pandemic, and 113 workshops were organized. The result was a 167-page report that the chairman of the commission, Chakib Benmusa, delivered to the king at the palace in Fez on May 25, a week after the “Try to understand us, for God’s sake!”

Change “necessary and urgent”

The commission notes in its report that the change is “necessary and urgent.” It affirms that this system does not satisfy the needs of its citizens and that the “economic and social stability” of the country is at risk. It puts the finger on “a justice that lacks the lack of trust”, a “punctilious bureaucracy” and with “ineffective resources”. He maintains that there is “a feeling of judicial insecurity and unpredictability that limits the initiatives.” And there is talk of the “instrumentalization” of the law.

Zakaria Zarruki, graduated in Law, in the Moroccan town of Fnideq (former Castillejos), on May 20.

The report is as interesting for what it says as for what it does not mention. The text reproduces, for example, the words of a young woman, who affirms: “Some have everything and others have nothing.” But the possible incompatibilities between political and economic power are not analyzed.

In Morocco, the country’s first fortune belongs to King Mohamed VI. Another of the biggest fortunes is that of Aziz Ajanuch (Akhannouch, in his French transcription), who has served as Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture for 14 years and is the main shareholder of the Afriquia gas station chain, the largest in Morocco. Ajanuch met by videoconference on May 12, five days before the exodus to Ceuta, with the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado.

The report of the commission for new development only mentions the word “minor” twice in its 167 pages. And it is to speak in the same paragraph of the drama of the marriage of underage women with adult men. The problem of emigration is only mentioned in one paragraph, where the flight of talents to developed countries is also mentioned.

This newspaper posed by email several questions to Chakib Benmusa, the president of the commission. Among them, why the exodus to Ceuta has not sparked a debate in the country. Benmusa replied: “The crisis with Spain has its origin in an essential question for Moroccans, which is the national question and territorial integrity. As president of the commission, the national media have asked me about the situation of young people trying to go to Europe. I do not have the feeling that the debate does not exist in society ”.

Benmusa, the Moroccan ambassador to France since 2012, was also asked if he noticed fear among people to express themselves. And Benmusa replied that the consultations have been carried out in a “frank and open” manner. And that many of these statements have been transmitted in “total transparency”, on the commission’s Facebook page or in recapitulative videos.

Finally, Benmusa was asked this question: the CSMD report speaks of the monarchical institution as a “symbol of historical continuity and stability”, as the “cornerstone of the State”. Has the CSMD sinned in audacity to propose reforms regarding such an important institution? “The work carried out by the commission is part of the existing constitutional framework, in line with the organization of powers that this framework defines. I remember that this framework was approved by the Moroccans in a broad consensus ”, replied the president of the commission. “Many proposals of the commission are unpublished, and some consider them audacious because they break with what already exists: placing the citizen at the center of public policies as a beneficiary, but also as an actor; (…) The structural transformation of the economy and its opening to new and innovative agents, etc. ”, he added.

Chakib Benmusa, president of the Special Commission for the Development Model, in the town of Azrú (Morocco) in February 2020.

The disappointment of a young man

A 25-year-old university graduate says he was very disappointed after reading the 35 experts’ text in detail. He confesses that he saw this commission, made up of brilliant people, as the last hope of his generation. He claims that the report is “empty”, that it does not offer concrete answers to the problems of youth or society. “The commission sets its goal of new development for 2035. On that date I will be 40 years old. We will see if the next generation will organize another commission for 2045 ”.

The lawyer also complains that the commission does not make proposals on individual freedoms. “They did not even talk about sex outside of marriage, which is prohibited by the penal code; nor of homosexuality, which is also prohibited; nor of equality in inheritance, that women are condemned to receive half as men; nor of the place of Moroccan women in society… They ignored all this. As if the only problems in the country were strictly economic, “he says.

“The Moroccan of 2035, like a Chinese”

“The commission tries to have more jobs,” acknowledges this lawyer. “But only so that the GDP grows. They do not speak of the Moroccan as a human being, but as a robot. They forget that we have the right to difference, to freedom of expression. This commission imagines the Moroccan of 2035 as a Chinese: he will be educated, he will have a job … But without freedoms, opinions, or rights ”.

In Morocco, the main leaders of the Rif Hirak, the protest movement that broke out in Al Hoceima at the end of 2016, are still in prison. Naser Zafzafi, the best known of the activists, is serving a 20-year sentence, accused of attacking security interior of the State.

There’s also two journalists in preventive detention. Both are accused of sexual crimes and several humanitarian organizations have demanded their release and a fair trial. Is about Suleimán Raisuni (detained 13 months ago) and Omar Radi (11 months ago). Raisuni has been on a hunger strike for 66 days. Dris Radi, father of journalist Omar Radi, explains that the motivations that encourage people to emigrate are “obvious, as they always have been.” “But this time,” he maintains, “it is a stupid, perhaps criminal, instrumentalization of minors.”

For his part, 30-year-old law graduate Zakaria Zarruki, a resident of Fnideq (formerly Castillejos), the Moroccan city closest to Ceuta, believes that all those thousands of people who arrived in Ceuta were “resigning” from their country. “From a country that does not solve its problems,” he adds. “And the Moroccan government also recognized its own failure by abandoning them to their fate, by opening the door for them.”

Several members in Tetouan of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) indicate that among the causes that led so many people to emigrate to Ceuta is the closure of the border with Ceuta, since March 2020, due to the pandemic. And also the cessation of smuggling with Spain, which “was the only source of subsistence for the vast majority of the inhabitants of the region.”

The activists of the AMDH, who prefer not to reveal their names, point out that the minors live the hardships of their families on a day-to-day basis, and are nurturing “a feeling of guilt” because they cannot help at all. “And they try to combat this guilt with emigration,” they add. Humanitarian activists describe a “closed door” scenario in Morocco, where “studies no longer represent a guarantee of getting a job” and there are “huge numbers of unemployed with university diplomas”.

These activists from Tetouan assure that the mass exodus occurs when “a country destroys its children and throws them as food for the fish in the sea”, and when “the State despises its youth”, when “young people do not even find one euro to buy bread ”,“ when they ask about their lost future and find no answers ”.

One of the activists added that the Moroccan rulers are “corrupt cowards, without morals.” And he added: “But Spain is not exempt from guilt when it has returned these poor minors to Morocco. Spain (…) has not respected the rights of the children of the South. These children, although they are poor, are very intelligent. And they will emigrate again, because they know that the host country will take care of them if they are not accompanied. And many times it is their parents who encourage them to go out ”.