According to Carlos Sánchez Blas (Onda Madrid), Alberto Abalde, already recovered from COVID, will be able to dress short and be under Pablo Laso’s orders. The Galician tested positive (like Felipe Reyes) on May 31, just the day the playoffs began (Madrid eliminated Herbalife Gran Canaria in the quarterfinals), so he has been unemployed for ten days.

In addition, according to the journalist from Onda Madrid, Sergio Llull would also want to dress short to help his team. The Menorcan was injured in the quarterfinals against Herbalife Gran Canaria: he suffered a muscle injury in the calf of his right leg, according to the club’s statement. It seemed like the season was ending for him, but Llull would force to play tonight.