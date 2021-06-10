Schedule: What time to see Madrid – Valencia?

Real Madrid and Valencia Basket will meet this Thursday, June 10 in this 3rd match of the semifinals of the Endesa League 2020/21. The meeting will begin at 22:00 hours and it will be played in the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Madrid – Valencia on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Real Madrid vs Valencia Basket live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 22:00 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Madrid – Valencia, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Real Madrid vs Valencia Basket. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.