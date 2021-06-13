Schedule: What time to see Madrid – Barcelona?

Real Madrid Y Barcelona They will face each other this Sunday, June 13, in this first match of the final of the Endesa League 2020/21. The meeting will begin at 18:30 hours and will be held at the WiZink Center in Madrid (Spain).

Television: How to watch Madrid – Barcelona on TV and online?

Movistar + will issue the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live with the narration of their regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can follow the meeting live, which begins at 18:30 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

Real Madrid – Barcelona, ​​live online at AS.com

On ACE you can also follow the Real Madrid vs Barcelona. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.