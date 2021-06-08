The Real Madrid prepare an atypical preseason. Due to the pandemic, the club will not tour major North America or Asia as usual years ago. It will be a new economic blow, since a good amount was always taken in the matches that played in New York or The Angels. Rather, you will do daily work on Valdebebas, where Ancelotti, from the hand of Antonio Pintus, will prepare the start of the 2021/2022 season.

From there they will also work on the entrances (although they will be few) and the exits. Both the coach and the sports management believe that it will be very important to shorten the squad for next season. The idea is to find accommodation for some footballers like Marcelo, Isco or Mariano. The seven loaners who return are also not guaranteed a position, and could go out again on loan or even with a sale.

When does the Real Madrid preseason start?

At first, the sports management set July 11 as the starting day of the preseason. However, Carlo Ancelotti decided to advance the training sessions by a week, so the players and the coach will face each other for the first time on Monday, July 5. The first day will be to carry out the pertinent tests and check the physical condition of the staff members. It should be remembered that the players who have played the Copa América or the Eurocup will later join the white discipline.

Where is the Real Madrid preseason?

Madrid will spend most of the preseason at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas. You could do some training abroad in case an international match is played. However, the idea that the bulk of training is in Madrid.

Madrid preseason games

Although there are still no closed games, Madrid has the idea of ​​playing several in the preseason. At the moment, they are working on organizing an international tournament against Inter Milan and Bayer Munich. The idea would be for each team to play two games, one at home and the other as a visitor and, if the pandemic allows it, with an audience. In the club, it is not ruled out to play games against teams from the capital as it happened in the preseason last year.