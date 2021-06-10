Strengthening peace and security is possible when the international community unites. Whatever the challenges, it is possible, through multilateral cooperation, to find real and lasting solutions to many issues worldwide.

Based on its understanding of multiple crises, its experience in the Arab region and the Middle East, its belief in the power of diplomacy, and its close relations with countries, the UAE is today waging a peace campaign in its candidacy for non-permanent membership in the Security Council for the period 2022-2023.

4 pillars identified for membership priorities under the slogan “Stronger With Our Union” are: “Ensuring Peace, Promoting Inclusion, Building Resilience, and Stimulating Innovation.” The goal is to find solutions to various global challenges, from climate change, to addressing health crises and epidemics, to calming tensions, reaching political solutions to conflicts, promoting tolerance, and combating extremism and terrorism.

The UAE is well-qualified to help find solutions to the many challenges and conflicts facing the world, and to encourage consensus around finding compromise solutions to important issues, based on the principles of a foreign policy established by the founding fathers, and is still committed to promoting dialogue and diplomacy, and the importance of stability, inclusiveness and prosperity in achieving international peace and security. .

A nation building bridges and looking forward, led by a strategic vision of rational leadership that aims to achieve a stable and secure region, and to strengthen partnerships and cooperation with members of the Security Council and all other countries to achieve a better future for all.

