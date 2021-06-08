A grenade made with computer keys Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Telling online that the internet has gone down is complicated when the medium that should do it is one of those affected. The global failure that the Fastly content distribution network suffered this Tuesday lasted only one hour, but it was enough to put half the world in digital check and also to play some jokes. While many media turned to Twitter to make their coverage live, the specialized portal The Verge He chose to create a text document in Google Docs to add all the news about the fall. What they did not take into account is that they left said document open for any user to edit. And some readers took advantage of it to take control.

After a few minutes the piece had a new title and it was not the work of any of its journalists: “Internet is now the editor of The Verge”. In an oversight no doubt attributable to the rush to report what was happening, the creators of the shared Google document forgot to limit the editing permissions of authorized users. The consequence of this was that anyone with the file link, which was posted on Twitter, could enter the piece and make changes.

Capture of the sabotaged document of ‘The Verge’

In the few minutes it took for the media to realize what was happening, readers took the opportunity to sabotage the article with contributions that went from simply pounding on the keyboard –sdfsdfsad-, even comments like “this is beautiful”, “why is it possible to edit this” or simple line breaks. So now anyone can write to The Verge”, Pointed an ironic visitor.

The portal closed the editing permissions and restored the piece as soon as it became aware of the antics of its readers and abandoned the alternative medium to continue monitoring from its cover as soon as Fastly’s services were restored.

