Reader ‘s opinion Would it be time to update the rules?

One or two a week ago was told (HS 19.5.) That the Muslim Fardowsa Mohamud withdrew his voluntary military service because the Defense Forces banned the use of the hijab, a scarf worn for religious reasons. In the same story, the Defense Forces commented that questions like this have been asked very rarely. For example, in Norway and Sweden, the use of scarves is permitted in military service.

HS in turn said (3.6.) That more applicants from different backgrounds are needed for police training. The police are also not allowed to wear scarves in their uniforms.

Now, on behalf of all young women from all walks of life, dreaming of a military or police career, the question is: would it be time to update the statutes to modern times?

Outi Peltonen

Espoo

