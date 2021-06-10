Reader ‘s opinion The work is done because of the result

Huawein cybersecurity director Mika Laube proposes seven-day working weeks. He himself says he has worked more than 80 hours a week without summer holidays for four years now. A rather remarkable view of productive work. I have always understood that work is done because of the result and not because of the hours spent in the workplace.

Personally, I have had a long career and progressed from sales to CEO. The goal has been the best possible result. If I had sacrificed my time to count the hours worked, the job would not have become anything.

How are working hours estimated if there is a job that requires a lot of travel at home and abroad? For a morning meeting to a foreign place, you have to travel the night before. If there are 60-120 travel days a year, the working weeks become the length. If proper work management takes more than 20 weekends in addition to free time, working week hours are likely to become plentiful.

It is foolishness to brag about not having time to take holidays. Unfortunately, man does not function without regular rest. Without it, he is an air-barking machine that is of little use.

Teppo from the Free

CEO, retired, Siuntio

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.