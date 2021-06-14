Reader ‘s opinion The South Harbor would be suitable for a maritime museum

thank you Aino Niskanen, Mona Schalin and Tiina Valpola on your constructive criticism of the South Harbor’s massive construction plan (HS 6.6.) We have been disappointed and powerless about plans to cut off the line of sight from the South Shore to the sea. A view that is Helsinki’s business card and national landscape. After reading Hufvudstadsbladetista (6.3.) Professor Laura Kolbe’s dream of establishing a versatile Baltic Sea Center in the South Harbor gave rise to a small spark of hope.

The source of inspiration for our dream is the M / S Museet for Sjöfart maritime museum built in a dry dock in Helsingør, Denmark. Only the road that leads down to the dry dock can be seen from the museum. The building is already an attraction in all its roughness. Shipping is widely presented. There are miniature ships, samples of cargo as well as navigation equipment that have the opportunity to test their own skills. The museum has something to offer to anyone interested in the seas and shipping.

The warehouse in the South Harbor would make room for a museum. Any uneven walls or sloping floors will not bother you. Ships and boats keep the harbor alive. Private luxury cruise ships, naval visits and traditional sailing ships are of interest. Probably the biggest audience success is the annual herring market.

There is certainly a more suitable plot for the Museum of Architecture and Design, where the building itself can be better displayed. Hopefully, foundations that have pledged to be involved in funding the project are demanding better value for their money.

Matti and Majsa Kunnari

Helsinki

