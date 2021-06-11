Reader ‘s opinion The processing times of the Digital and Population Information Agency are still too long

According to the Administrative Procedure Act, matters must be dealt with without undue delay.

In public there has been a lot of discussion about the slowness of the Digital and Population Information Agency, and the Agency has responded with an opening for it.

Further, the processing times for housing share sales permits and inheritance distribution permits applied for through guardianship are unreasonably long. According to the Administrative Procedure Act, matters must be dealt with without undue delay. Those currently in custody and belonging to the same estate as them still have to wait weeks or months for decisions to affect them.

The effects of this type of slowness spread through the domino effect to just about everywhere in society. Legal protection does not materialize, and the consequences of the exchange, stress due to the uncertainty of the financial situation of individuals and estates, and payment difficulties also result.

The shareholders of the various estates also find themselves in a very unequal position, and the basic idea of ​​guardianship is not to be realized. For most estate shareholders, inheritance is also the only way to fund inheritance tax payment.

The only parties to benefit from the situation are banks and financial institutions, whose various fees and expenses are now high for ordinary customers. It is not wise to further slow down economic activity right now.

Ultimately, the government in charge of the Digital and Population Information Agency is apparently responsible for refusing to adequately resource the agency and leaving the giant of the merger of the Population and Population Agencies to succeed in its own situation where it is no longer possible to invoke the new agency’s initial rigidity.

Ghaada Saarikivi

Lawyer, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.