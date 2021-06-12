No Result
Reader's opinion The pedigree was delivered at a rapid pace

June 12, 2021
in World
Reader's opinion

On the opinion page (HS 7.6.) was written about the long delivery times of genealogies. Instead of blaming, there is also cause for thanks. I ordered a foreign widow’s genealogy from the agency in the morning, and I received it by email in the afternoon. The widow had come to Finland to spend the summer with her husband, but she died as soon as the woman arrived here.

Before returning to his homeland, all the documents related to the death had to be made, as long as he would be held hostage here. The agency understood the matter and acted promptly. Thanks for that.

Juhani Geitel

Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board.

