Reader ‘s opinion The Mining Act gnaws at Finland’s productivity

What a waste that tens and hundreds, maybe even thousands, of citizens will have to spend their time in mining wars for years in peace.

Civil society works when politicians don’t work. A large number of Finns have taken it upon themselves to become acquainted with the Mining Act, its origins and its Finnish powers.

I woke up to the flaws in the law about five years ago. The news of Kuusamo’s strategic master plan coming to court aroused interest. Is it really the case that a heavily foreign-owned mining company, in this case an Australian, can claim the right to design a mine near the clean Kitka River against the clear will of the majority of local residents and politicians?

Yes. This is what our law allows.

For five years now, I have been following the civil debate on mines. Small local struggles and worries have turned into a nationwide roar. Many anti-mining groups on Facebook can’t help but notice that there are a huge number of worried and angry citizens in our country, not to mention the country’s silent ones.

Our mining law and the greed of mining companies have taken mines themselves and especially new projects under a magnifying glass.

Just shouting some doesn’t lead to anything, so citizens try their best to get acquainted with things. Mining companies have the money, public relations and communications experts, and an army of lawyers to help. Citizens, on the other hand, have a “spiritual fighting spirit,” to quote my grandfather, the writer Reino Rinneet, who took part in the Kuusamo rapids war.

Citizens are quite rightly concerned about clean and safe living environments, their own livelihoods, their ancient lifestyles and the opportunities for future generations. Active citizens have spent a tremendous amount of time figuring out complex issues related to mines and influencing opinion.

This time is away from the rest. What a waste that tens and hundreds, maybe even thousands, of citizens will have to spend their time in mining wars for years in peace.

If politicians did their job, ie the law without delay, to protect nature, Finns and local sovereignty, worried citizens could use time differently: study, develop their skills, do more productive work, spend time with their children, take care of their elderly parents, stress less, get sick less.

People could do and invent great things for the benefit of this country and its inhabitants if the energy used to resist certain mining projects were put to other uses.

Silja Kononen

journalist, master of philosophy, nature counselor student

Hyvinkää

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.