Reader ‘s opinion The lifestyles of the global middle class are at the heart of the climate crisis

Juho Romakkaniemi wrote in his column (HS 8.6.) That “the climate issue should not be made repulsive to the middle class”. He compared the climate crisis to acid rain caused by sulfur dioxide and ozone depletion caused by freon gases, noting: “The world was saved. In the same way, we are also fighting climate change. ”

According to Romakkaniemi, this is a problem that needs to be solved, and even more so that the middle class does not have to worry about their lifestyle: “Most developed economies have shown that decoupling economic growth and emissions works.”

However, Romakkaniemi’s analysis is misleading in many ways. First, climate change is just one part of a more fundamental crisis, all manifestations of which stem from the fact that the limits of growth have been exceeded. Thus, it is not a problem for which a solution can be found, but a multidimensional systemic distress.

However, if carbon dioxide emissions are isolated as their own sub-problem, then the comparison with freons, for example, is badly limping. Our whole society was not dependent on Freon gases, and unlike in the case of fossil fuels, their replacement is easy and cheap. Fossils, on the other hand, are an industrial civilization sine qua non and literally priceless.

Second, economic growth can in principle be decoupled from CO2 emissions, but in practice it cannot. Contrary to what has been shown, economic growth cannot be decoupled from the use of energy and natural resources, but the correlation is and will always be positive.

Thus, a growing economy will always require more and more energy and resources, ie maintaining economic growth without CO2 emissions will require not only the replacement of the entire existing energy infrastructure but its continuous growth with “renewable” energy. Quotes are needed here, because only the diffuse energy flow provided by the sun is renewable, not the technology needed to harness it, which again depends on non-renewable resources.

Romakkaniemi’s analysis is based on a belief in so-called sustainable growth, which is an internally contradictory concept. He who grows is not sustainable, and he who is sustainable will not grow. This is true for all finite systems.

Returning to climate change and Romakkaniemi’s key message, the richest 10% of the world’s population is responsible for more than half of the carbon dioxide emitted and the richest half is responsible for 90%. Thus, it is clear that the global middle class and its way of life are at the root of the crisis and, as shown above, maintaining middle-class lifestyles is not compatible with tackling the climate crisis.

This is certainly repulsive to the middle class – as the truth often is.

Tommy Vänskä

M.Sc., Doctor of Philosophy, Helsinki

