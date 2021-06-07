Reader ‘s opinion The level of competence in primary health care is not enough to implement the SOTE reform

Full-time health center physicians should be general practitioners with responsibility for patient safety.

Government program According to Sote, the reform must, among other things, reduce inequalities in well-being and health, ensure equal and high-quality social and health services, improve access to services, secure access to skilled labor and curb rising costs.

The bill is based on the fact that a patient can only be referred for public specialist medical care by an official doctor, ie a doctor in public office. This would curtail patients’ rights and require equal and high-quality access to basic public services nationwide in primary health care. This is not currently the case, and many patients have to seek help from outside primary public health care. If this possibility is ruled out, inequality will increase.

As an example (with the patient’s permission), a feverish abdominal pain patient who sought help for two months and eventually had an intestinal rupture with severe consequences due to a malignancy. The advice from the on-call nurse at the health center was, “Don’t run here alone.”

Efforts have been made to improve primary health care by increasing medical training and positions, which has partly improved the availability of services but not the efficiency or quality of operations. There is still a serious skills gap in primary health care that will not be addressed by the new SOTE plan. The Young Doctors Association has presented specialist doctor positions to health centers (Mediuutiset, 22.4.). Specialization is training and requires an educator present.

The biggest problem in many places is leaving both the patient and the inexperienced doctor alone. Doctors are changing. Investigations are being made, but in protracted problem cases, an experienced general practitioner is too rarely involved in supporting further decisions. This is a key issue for patient and physician rights when research findings and the conclusions of non-specialist temporary doctors lead nowhere. In the example case, two younger doctors had paid attention to the patient’s weight loss and written a cancer suspicion in Omakanta, but no one responded.

Primary health care is a job that requires the expertise of a specialist. In practical work, the diagnosis and treatment of patients must be supervised by a general practitioner – not in the office, but on foot in patient care and by guiding young doctors and nursing staff. It is not enough to have specialists who consult in the medical fields and answer the questions raised in their field. There must also be those who figure out medical entities. The patient and the inexperienced physician need the overall assessment and the measures required.

The level of competence and sense of responsibility in primary care based on the needs of the patient must be raised. Full-time health center physicians should be general practitioners with responsibility for patient safety. Raising the level of competence in primary health care must be at the center.

Pirkko Booklet

Doctor of Medicine, Professor

Occupational Health Specialist, Clinical Chemistry Specialist, Helsinki

