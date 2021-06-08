Reader ‘s opinion The health-based tax is part of the food consumption control range

Providing healthy foods alongside unhealthy ones is not a sufficient way to change the eating habits of the population.

Heli Tammivuori and Marleena Tanhuanpää presented (HS Opinion 4.6.) That there is no benefit to a food health tax, but rather it would frustrate the food industry. I agree with the authors that the food industry in Finland has done a good job of bringing new products to the market that are better for the environment and health. It is also true that the role of retail is important in consumer choices, and therefore not all responsibility can be put on the necks of food manufacturers.

According to the authors, there is no evidence of the benefits of a health tax. Conflicting research findings can be due to many things. The taxes introduced may not have been high enough to control consumption. They may also have been set too narrowly, for only a few products, or have failed to make a clear price difference to the consumer for the primary alternative product (e.g., a candied vs. unsweetened soft drink). Taxation is also more effective if it is part of a broader food control strategy.

Researching the effects of taxation is challenging: for example, varying time spans and responses – such as whether consumption or health are studied – make it difficult to compare studies and gain strong evidence.

Tammivuori and Tanhuanpää reiterated the argument used by the industry that individual foods cannot be classified as unhealthy. Controversially, however, the food industry has enthusiastically used the Heart Label to classify food as healthier than other products in the same group.

Finally, it is a question of the importance of an individual food when consumed in abundance and regularly: whether it improves or degrades the nutritional quality of the diet. This can be determined for both unhealthy and healthy foods. And this does not mean that a healthy diet should not include some unhealthy foods.

According to our own surveys, consumers in Finland spend about a quarter of their food expenditure on foods classified as unhealthy. Our group has also just published a study on the motives for choosing food: health is an important criterion mainly for older people and partly also for the more educated. The most important motives for most are taste, price, familiarity, and ease of use.

From this it can be concluded that the provision of healthy foods alongside unhealthy ones is not a sufficient means to change the eating habits of the population. A well-designed mix of policies is needed, and these include health-based taxation. This would not frustrate the food industry, as I understand that production and marketing can always be shifted more strongly to healthy food.

Mikael Fogelholm

Professor of Nutrition, University of Helsinki

