Reader ‘s opinion The fissors on the skin are irritating

Thus In the summer, as is often the case, there are feissors in the center of Helsinki who try to make agreements at any time with any charity or other party. As the same parties push their bulletins to commuters and outdoor enthusiasts from day to day, one begins to wonder if it is more a matter of harassment than charity.

Fortunately, there is plenty of space near the Kamppi shopping center, Rautatieasema and Hakaniemi market square, so you can avoid being forced to choose a route. But in the vicinity of Töölönlahti, for example, where people navigate narrower routes, it is more difficult to avoid operators.

Perhaps more rules of the game would be needed for the industry to prevent feissors from getting on their skin to force their views.

Ilkka Reinne

Helsinki

