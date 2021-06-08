Reader ‘s opinion The child does not demand miracles – the conscious presence of an adult is enough

The child’s need to be noticed has not disappeared anywhere.

Pseudonym The playground’s free nursing aunt (HS Opinion 6.6.) Expressed her fatigue and concern for children who are left unattended by their parents. On the other hand, an adult who manages to focus on children’s games attracts small ones like honey flies.

Apparently, the parents imagine that the child enjoys the freedom to play alone and at the same time the adults get a social and respite break, not to mention some moments. However, adults do not know what to lose. Participating in children’s games opens up a new world for both adults and children. In joint play, the relationship deepens and the child develops.

According to developmental psychologist Lev Vygotsky, when playing, the child works in his or her own near-developmental zone, which takes cognitive development forward. It is the job of the adult to bring the child into this zone. This does not mean falling into fooling around or inventing new miraculous games. A conscious presence is enough. The adult should support play and help find new dimensions.

Above all, patting the sandwich together means caring and love for the child.

The world has changed, and as a result, the role of parenting may also be perceived as different. However, the child’s need to be noticed has not disappeared anywhere.

Before computers and cell phones, children sat on Hesar or stood up in front of the television if they thought the parent was not mentally present in their actions. Now this is no longer possible. The child cannot fit between the adult and the laptop or mobile phone.

Anu Kyyhkynen

special teacher, Helsinki

