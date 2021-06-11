Reader ‘s opinion Summer clubs for children could be organized in schools

It was glad to note that other parents are nutty with the same problem. The Pelevina button brought out well (HS Opinion 10.6.) a problem that parents of school-age children face every summer: a small school-age child is not ready for an independent vacation.

A couple of weeks ago, I was wondering with two other fathers why there couldn’t be a guided activity for children in empty schools in the summer. School clubs could operate on a “fun, play and play” basis. There could also be teaching-related activities, such as refresher courses, math clubs, or visual arts groups. This would be a beneficial solution for both children and their parents. The solution would also be an excellent opportunity for educational students to gain experience and work during the summer.

The school club would, of course, be voluntary. The possibilities are endless. Only the lack of imagination of bureaucrats and the guards of purse strings are an obstacle.

Aki Kalliomäki

father of three, Pori

