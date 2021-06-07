Reader ‘s opinion Social security must be reformed into a comprehensible whole

Helsingin sanomat newspaper (4.6.) Told the Academy of Finland Manufacturing 4.0. project report proposing basic account as a model for social security reform. The report has good aims to reduce bureaucracy and recoveries and to make the system understandable to the people.

Adequate levels of basic security and clarification of the system have been identified as important issues in social security reform by social and health organizations. However, the amount presented in the model alone would not be sufficient for living, but additional benefits such as housing and income support would still be needed.

The report does not comment further on the development of these benefits. However, housing benefit and income support play a key role in how clear and encouraging the set of benefits appears to people. Central to social security reform is a reflection on the totality of benefits in order to make the system as comprehensible and flexible as possible from a people’s perspective.

Anna Järvinen

specialist

Finnish Social and Health Association Soste

